California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,247 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,512,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.15. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

