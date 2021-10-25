California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.