DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
