DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

