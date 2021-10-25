Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KETL. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

KETL stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.88. The stock has a market cap of £558.57 million and a PE ratio of 23.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

