InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:IVT opened at $24.64 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

