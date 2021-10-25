Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

