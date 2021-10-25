LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.76% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33,791.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $127,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

