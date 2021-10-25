California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.23 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $225.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.