California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,485 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Cardlytics worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at $27,895,601.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

