ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GPRE stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

