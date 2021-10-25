LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,471 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trinseo worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $57.07 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

