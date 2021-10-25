LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.19 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

