CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,089.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CoStar Group by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 997.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 361,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

