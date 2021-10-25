Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 140.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

MAR opened at $154.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

