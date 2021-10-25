LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $8,714,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $305.33 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $15,492,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

