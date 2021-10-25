Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,388,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.18.

CASY opened at $191.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.18. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

