Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 323,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flowers Foods by 36.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 241,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.