Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

