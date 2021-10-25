American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.