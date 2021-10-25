Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

SAM stock opened at $525.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.05 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $555.73.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

