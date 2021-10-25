Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,378,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 61.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,572,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,256,000 after acquiring an additional 597,739 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 62.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.7% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,624,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,994,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock worth $25,159,269. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

