SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $3,867,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 89.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 43,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 14.8% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

