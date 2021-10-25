BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGLE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $615.26 million, a P/E ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

