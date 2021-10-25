Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

