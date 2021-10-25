Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

