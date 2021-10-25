Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $136.82.

