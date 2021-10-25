Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

