Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.