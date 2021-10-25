Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $219.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

