Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,428,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,034,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFTR stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

