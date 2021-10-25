Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,553 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Livent were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

LTHM stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

