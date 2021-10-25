Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $694.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

