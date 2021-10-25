Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,788 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 333,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.21 million, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

