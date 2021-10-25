BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,326,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,697,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

BNTX opened at $278.34 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.