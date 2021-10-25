Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,535 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

