Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 220.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

BY opened at $24.81 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

