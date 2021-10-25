Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Solid Biosciences worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 58.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.