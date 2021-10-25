Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

BHE stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

