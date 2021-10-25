Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,466 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

