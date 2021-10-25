Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 124.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $193.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

