JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Azure Power Global worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 311,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

