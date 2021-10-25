Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $273,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

