$0.67 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Renasant reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

RNST opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

