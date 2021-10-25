Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 72,634 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Rambus worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rambus by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

