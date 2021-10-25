Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $45,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 609.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 129,299 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

