Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $45,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.