Credit Suisse Group Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $95.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE:THC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 682,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

