Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.15 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Liberty Global worth $44,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

LBTYA opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

