Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 351,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $42,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,192,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.45 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

