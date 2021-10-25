Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

